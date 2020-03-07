More than 300 new constables to be deployed in Jamaica

A total of 332 new constables who graduated from the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ) in St Catherine on Thursday (March 5) will be deployed shortly to strengthen the work of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Addressing the graduates at the passing out parade and awards ceremony, National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, said the Government is investing in modern technology and forensic science to support the work of the police in solving crimes.

“Police stations will be connected by fibre, long-term evolution (LTE) and microwave communications systems. Police stations will be equipped with computers, closed-circuit television (CCTV) and modern station diaries. By utilising technology and science as a force multiplier, we will enhance your capacity to identify and apprehend criminals with irrefutable evidence that will lead to increased convictions, and we expect these technologies will make your work easier,” the Minister said.

Chang also noted that work to improve the physical infrastructure of the island’s police stations is to be undertaken.

Noting that the new constables have joined the JCF at a time when the Force is undergoing significant internal restructuring to strengthen capacity to deal with criminal activities, as well as to improve efficiency, morale and professionalism of JCF officers, Chang charged them to serve with professionalism and integrity.

“You have come on board at a time of change, transformation and new opportunities within the JCF. We are creating a new culture of policing in Jamaica, one that is distinct and unique to our country. ‘Brand Jamaica’ is strong enough and has the intellectual capacity to create that kind of culture within our law-enforcement agencies,” the Minister said.