More than 300 warned for breaching COVID-19 rules over weekend lockdown

More than 300 warned for breaching COVID-19 rules over weekend lockdownWednesday, March 31, 2021
Police say approximately three hundred and twenty individuals were caught flouting the COVID-19 rules during the country’s first weekend lockdown (March 27-28,).
Reports from the Police are that one hundred and twenty persons were arrested and charged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), while an additional two hundred persons were warned for prosecution.
Among those arrested were persons who attended illegal parties in St. Andrew and Hanover; thirty-four persons in Hanover and twenty-one persons in St. Andrew.
According to the Police, while there was a high level of compliance over the weekend, there are those who are still defiant.
The Police continue to urge Jamaicans to report all activities that are in contravention of the DRMA, especially during the recently announced periods of lockdown.
