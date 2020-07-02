More than 360 elephants mysteriously die in Bostwana

Over the past three months, more than 360 elephants have died under mysterious circumstances in Bostwana.

According to local conservationists, some carcasses were found clustered around waterholes, while others appeared to have died “falling flat on their faces,”

Live elephants seen nearby appeared physically weak, and one was walking in circles, unable to change direction, observers said.

“It’s appalling, we need to know what the hell is going on,” Niall McCann, director of conservation at United Kingdom charity National Park Rescue. said. Adding that he couldn’t recall another time when so many elephants had died from a mystery cause.

However, other species in the area did not appear to have been affected by whatever struck down the elephants. The Botswana government is testing samples from the dead elephants but is yet to determine a cause of death.

Bostwana is home to 130,000 African elephants, more than any other country on the continent.