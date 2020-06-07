More than 4,000 Jamaicans approved for re-entry

More than 4,000 Jamaicans approved for re-entrySunday, June 07, 2020
|
Applications for 4,100 Jamaicans, who have signed
up to re-enter the island through the JamCOVID system, have been approved, says
Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
Holness said another 1,472 applications are under review and should be approved in the next 48 hours.
A further 2,729 applications are awaiting the home quarantine assessment questions to be answered in order to be processed.
Holness gave the update during a virtual press conference on Friday (June 5) at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston.
“We previously had a two-stage approval process with conditional approval and then a final approval. Therefore, anyone, who was previously conditionally approved will automatically receive their travel authorisation,” he said.
Meanwhile, Holness said the Government is working with the airlines to have flights scheduled as soon as possible.
“We have advised the airlines that we have the capacity to take up to six flights a day, three at each airport. (We can accommodate) one flight per day from the Caribbean and two flights from North America or elsewhere, one in the morning and another in the afternoon.”
He said flights have already been scheduled, which are expected to bring in 970 Jamaicans.
