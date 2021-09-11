More than 600 workers on Spanish Town Road industrial belt get the vax

A total of 630 workers from companies on the Spanish Town Road industrial belt received vaccines in the Red Stripe hosted the “Trust the Fact, Get the Vax” event on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Dr Norman Dunn, state minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, underscored that collaboration was vital in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a war, where all armament must be used. Both the Government and Opposition are of one accord in terms of what we need to do collectively to beat this. Together we have an awesome responsibility, and it's not just the Government,” said Dunn as he referenced his professional qualification as a pharmacist to urge people to separate myths from facts in their decisions on vaccines.

“Persons are not necessarily resistant to getting it, but they want to ensure the information is right. So we have to look at how we tailor and target our message so that persons can identify critically that vaccination is important. I wish the message of 'trust the facts' could be extended because that is the issue,” said Dunn.

Red Stripe partnered with the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative, Pepsi Cola Jamaica, Jamaica Biscuit Company and Celebration Brands Ltd for the vaccination drive.

The participating companies included Massy Distributors, Newport Fersan, Geddes Refrigeration, Sanmerna Paper Products, Kingston Industrial Garage, Crown Packaging, Ameco, Toyota Jamaica and Berger. Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines were available at the event.

Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Central Anthony Hylton, in whose constituency sections of Spanish Town Road falls, lauded the companies for taking a collective approach to promoting vaccines with the hope that the country can return to normality.

Red Stripe's Managing Director Luis Prata affirmed the importance of employer involvement in the campaign to inoculate Jamaica.

Prata expressed his pleasure at the response of his team and those of his Spanish Town neighbours.

“We are happy to play our part in making the vaccination process as convenient as possible for our employees and our neighbours. We are also very pleased to see the positive impact of our education campaigns, reflected in the great number of initially hesitant persons who now realise they can trust the facts,” said Prata.

In the meantime, executive director of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica Imega Breese-McNab said so far approximately 14,000 doses of vaccines have been administered under the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative.

“We encourage, just as Red Stripe has done, that other private sector organisations reach out to us and get their staff vaccinated,” said Breese-McNab.