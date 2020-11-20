More than 70% of Jamaica’s COVID cases under investigation; 63 new positives

More than 70 per cent of Jamaica’s coronavirus cases are under investigation, even as positives continue to climb.

The island recorded another 63 cases yesterday, (November 19) bringing its total to 10, 151. However, the source of most of those infections remain unknown, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Some 7,452 cases, or 73 per cent, are under investigation, according to the ministry’s daily update, which stated that 1,229 are contacts of confirmed cases. Just over 500 cases are noted as being imported, while 722 are confirmed local transmissions.

The increasing number of cases under investigation comes as the virus undergoes community transmission, which was declared in early September. At the time, Health Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, said this meant “the inability to relate confirmed cases through chains of transmission for a large number of cases, and the increasing positive tests through sentinel samples, especially from persons coming to health centres and hospitals.”

Deaths related to the virus remain at 235 as none were reported in the 24-hour period.