More than 70 per cent of Italy’s coronavirus deaths are men

Of the more than 3,400 coronavirus related deaths in Italy, less than 1000 were women. This gap between men and women deaths is baffling even to scientists.

According to Italy’s public health research agency, men are more likely to pick up the infection in the first place and account for 60 per cent of confirmed cases.

However, an earlier analysis found the figures were even higher. Eighty per cent of the deaths were men and just 20 per cent were in women, but the gap has narrowed over time.

Scientists say they don’t know why women seem less likely to die. But have suggested that women naturally tend to have stronger immune systems and are less likely to have long-term health conditions which make patients more vulnerable.