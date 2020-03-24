More than 70 per cent of Italy’s coronavirus deaths are men

More than 70 per cent of Italy’s coronavirus deaths are menTuesday, March 24, 2020
|
Of the more than 3,400 coronavirus related deaths in Italy, less than 1000 were women. This gap between men and women deaths is baffling even to scientists.
According to Italy’s public health research agency, men are more likely to pick up the infection in the first place and account for 60 per cent of confirmed cases.
However, an earlier analysis found the figures were even higher. Eighty per cent of the deaths were men and just 20 per cent were in women, but the gap has narrowed over time.
Scientists say they don’t know why women seem less likely to die. But have suggested that women naturally tend to have stronger immune systems and are less likely to have long-term health conditions which make patients more vulnerable.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy