More than 8,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Jamaica

Jamaica

surpassed 8,000 COVID-19 recoveries on Sunday when 144 were recorded.

This brings the country’s count to 8,098.

Meanwhile, there were 82 additional COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally to 11,792.

The positive results came from 1,220 samples that were tested.

Of the 82 cases, 20 were in Kingston and St Andrew while there were 19 in St Catherine. Westmoreland had nine.

This means that there are now 3,267 active cases in Jamaica with 99 people in hospital. It is understood that 14 are in critical condition while 16 are moderately it.