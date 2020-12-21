More than 9,000 Jamaicans recover from COVID-19

More than 9,000 Jamaicans recover from COVID-19Monday, December 21, 2020
|
More than
9,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Jamaica.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 147 people recovered from the virus on Sunday, bringing the tally to 9,113.
Meanwhile, a seven-month-old child was among the 65 new cases recorded in the country, increasing the count to 12,289.
St James had 16 cases while there were eight in Westmoreland and seven in Trelawny.
There are now 2,733 active cases with 77 people in hospital. Six patients are in critical condition while 14 are moderately ill.
One death is now under investigation.
