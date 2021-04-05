More than half a million Facebook users’ phone numbers and personal data have been leaked online

More than half a million Facebook users’ phone numbers and personal data have been leaked onlineMonday, April 05, 2021
|
The information of more than half a billion Facebook users, including their phone numbers, has been posted to a website used by hackers, cybersecurity experts say.
According to CNN, the records leaked include 32 million accounts in the United States, 11 million in the United Kingdom. In some cases, the details include full name, location, birthday, email addresses, phone number, and relationship status.
However, a Facebook spokesperson told Insider that the data had been scraped because of a vulnerability that the company patched in 2019.
But even though the leaked data is old, according to Alon Gal, the chief technology officer of the cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, who discovered the leak, it could prove valuable to cybercriminals who use people’s personal information to impersonate them or scam them into handing over login credentials.
“A database of that size containing the private information such as phone numbers of a lot of Facebook’s users would certainly lead to bad actors taking advantage of the data to perform social-engineering attacks [or] hacking attempts,” Gal told the outlet.
