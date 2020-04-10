‘MORE THAN READY’: Gov’t receives shipment of medical equipment and supplies

‘MORE THAN READY’: Gov’t receives shipment of medical equipment and suppliesFriday, April 10, 2020
|
The Government has received the first
shipment of some $1 billion worth of medical equipment and supplies that have
been procured to bolster Jamaica’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response.
The items, which are being stored at the National Health Fund (NHF) warehouse in Kingston, include ventilators, intensive care unit (ICU) beds, stretchers, infrared thermometers, and N95 masks. These were sourced from several countries, including the People’s Republic of China, Ireland, and the United States of America.
Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, and NHF Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Everton Anderson, visited the facility on Wednesday to view the items, distribution of which has commenced.
Tufton said that based on the provisions, “we can safely say that for the next two to three months, we have [an adequate] supply in storage”.
“So I want to say to the people of Jamaica, we are prepared… to the extent that persons have to be treated in hospitals. We are, in fact, a lot more prepared now than we were a month or six weeks ago,” he said.
The minister advised that arrangements are now being finalised for a second shipment of supplies. Tufton thanked the NHF for managing the procurement process, and other stakeholders who provided support in terms of identifying the source markets and logistics management.
He said the Government is confident that Jamaica is “in a good position” to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, and noted that “clearly, the message is still prevention”.
Meanwhile, the NHF CEO said that the overall complement of items ordered includes 32 ventilators, 30 ICU beds, 1,500 infrared thermometers, 80 monitors, and 35 suction machines. Anderson said that the supplies will be distributed to designated hospitals and health centres via the Health Ministry’s four Regional Health Authorities. Among those that will benefit are St Ann’s Bay Hospital, Cornwall Regional Hospital, Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, and Victoria Jubilee Hospital.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy