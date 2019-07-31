More tourists going to Barbados

Barbados, which has long been viewed as one of the Caribbean’s leading tourism destinations, is projecting an increase in visitor arrivals this year.

William Griffith, the CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc ( BTMI), said that there has been an increase in the number of persons visiting Barbados from the United Kingdom and the United States.

“The BTMI is already reporting 324,551 arrivals for 2019 which is 4 per cent above the same period for 2018. The UK grew by 9.6 per cent over 2018, and the US, which has been showing consistent increases, is up by 7.5 per cent over last year,” Griffith said.

He also noted that other successes have been recording in the Caribbean, as well as Central and South America, and “also Germany, who we are watching closely, as we welcome a new Lufthansa service this October.”