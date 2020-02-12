More water: Improved access to water for 180,000 Jamaicans

More water: Improved access to water for 180,000 JamaicansWednesday, February 12, 2020
|
Approximately 180,000
rural residents will be provided with water solutions in the 2020/21
legislative year.
This was disclosed by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, who delivered the Throne Speech at the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Tuesday (February 11) under the theme ‘Towards a Decade of Growth to Anchor Our Peace and Prosperity.’
He said the Government recognises that universal access to safe, potable water is a key developmental priority, and in July 2019, the National Water Sector Policy was tabled in Parliament as a White Paper to guide the provision of the commodity to all Jamaicans by 2030.
The Governor-General said that as part of the policy implementation, the Government convened the Integrated Water Resources Management Council to serve as the advisory body for the management of the island’s water resources.
Meanwhile, he said as part of Jamaica’s strategic response to climate change, the Government recently launched a National Tree Planting Programme targeting the planting of three million trees, one for each Jamaican, over the next three years.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy