More woes for Jamaican motorists as gas prices tick upwards

More woes for Jamaican motorists as gas prices tick upwardsWednesday, February 19, 2020
|
Come Thursday (Feb. 20), motorists across Jamaica
will face marked increases at the pumps as the prices of gasoline and diesel
have jumped, according the latest adjustments from the state-owned refinery
Petrojam.
According to Petrojam, E-10 87 octane gasoline and its E-10 90 counterpart are both up by $3.06 and will sell for $127.74 and $130.58 per litre, respectively.
Automotive diesel oil, up $1.20, will now be sold for $129.35 per litre; ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD) is up by $1.99 and will fetch a $134.22 per litre price.
The price of kerosene, costing $2.80 more, is now being sold for $109.05 per litre.
In the meantime, propane cooking gas has jumped by $3.04 and will be sold for $41.51 per litre, while butane, dropping $0.05 further, will be sold for $48.66 per litre.
It is expected that marketers and retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.
