Morgan Heritage’s new album, Loyalty, says it all

Morgan Heritage’s new album, Loyalty, says it allThursday, July 25, 2019
|
If you want to find out exactly where Morgan Heritage in their development then you’ll need the group’s new album, Loyalty.
The album features star-studded appearances from African superstars like Diamond Platnumz, Stonebwoy and Patoranking.
It also features Reggae Rock stars, including Pepper and Iration, Dancehall sensation Popcaan, plus the voice of Emmy Award-winning journalist and broadcaster Jeff Koinange on the album’s intro track.
The album displays the varied fusion of sounds that have influenced each member, including Reggae, Rock, Hip-Hop, Jazz, R&B and Afrobeat.
Loyalty offers 16 diverse songs, produced by Morgan Heritage with co-production from fellow GRAMMY-award winners such as Jerry ‘Wonda’ Duplessis, Jason ‘J-Vibe’ Farmer, Shane Brown and Aston Barrett Jr.
The album was created across several continents and completed in unorthodox fashion with the three brothers all in different locations. Mojo was in Kenya focusing on the group’s philanthropic efforts, Gramps was travelling the world healing people with the Masaya CBD products created by his wife Dr. Annabelle Manalo, and Peetah in Miami anchoring the production.
Loyalty is the trio’s 12th studio record. It was released on their CTBC Music Group label in partnership with Membran/Empire.
