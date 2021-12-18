Morganne Kellier pushes forward, joins brother Malike at the Bar

From a tender age, Morganne Kellier didn't think twice about her career choice as she only dreamed of becoming a lawyer. That dream finally came true after she got called to the Jamaican Bar on Thursday.

“I am ecstatic. It is my dream, this is all I've ever known. I have always thought about doing law, there was no other option for me. To actually see it come to reality, I am excited but also nervous because it is the beginning of my career, my real adult life, my journey into the profession and all that I can do,” the 23-year-old told the Jamaica Observer. “I found my talent from a very long time and I wanted to use it for good. I wanted to be a voice for the voiceless and help the helpless, which is why I have a keen interest in public service.”

Kellier read for her Bachelor of Laws degree at The University of the West Indies' Cave Hill campus in Barbados from 2016-2019, then completed her two-year tenure at Norman Manley Law School this year. But her academic journey was not an easy one.

“It has been extremely challenging. My brother [Malike] went to UWI, Cave Hill and when I was supposed to go there, my aunt died. She played an integral role in both of our lives. It was difficult being away from home, but I don't regret it all. Coming back home, it was a culture shock coming and having to adjust to a new environment and the workload was completely different. I felt like a fish out of water and then in March of my first year, little before I was preparing for my first set of exams at law school, COVID-19 came and we had to just reshuffle,” she said.

At times, she said she felt like calling it quits with law school but the strong support she got from her loved ones and friends helped her to stay the course.

She stressed that her brother, 28-year-old Malike Kellier, who is an attorney-at-law, was her major driving force through it all.

“Words cannot express how helpful and selfless my brother is. He is my number one fan. Even if I have a really crazy idea, he supports me. Sometimes I think he sees more of what I am capable of doing before I can see it for myself because I can be really hard on myself. I love him dearly,” she said.

Malike couldn't be any prouder of his sister.

“Ever since growing up, she has always been very bold, assertive, involved and she has always wanted to be a lawyer. Even though I did it (studied law) too, I still allowed her to go on the journey on her own and figure things out for herself while still being that reassuring voice for her. I am just so happy to watch her, to be called in her own right to become an attorney which is a dream come true for her,” he said.

Now Morganne has a message for those who feel like giving up on law school: “Be kind to yourself, don't beat up on yourself too much. The whole profession of law will do that to you. You will feel like you are not operating at your optimum. Be deliberate, unapologetic, unafraid and just do it.”