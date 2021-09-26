Mosques closed due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Mosques closed due to spike in COVID-19 casesSunday, September 26, 2021
|
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Ministry of Health on Friday ordered the closure of several mosques following reports that several members had contracted the novel coronavirus.
According to the island's Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George, the decision was made after consultation with the hierarchy of the Muslim community.
In response, the president of the Barbados Muslim Association, Dr Abdul Mohamed, said he understood the decision, as it would put the authorities in a position to start contact tracing and reduce any possible spread of the virus among members of that faith.
“The mosques have been asked to close. We have done this before with churches,” said George, noting that due to the spread of the virus, their actions were in line with what had been done when previous church clusters had been identified in 2020 and this year.
The closure will affect the mosques at Belleville, Sobers Lane, and Kensington New Road in St Michael, Clairmont, St James and Harts Gap, Christ Church.
However, Mohamed said that he was unaware of the length of time the closure would last.
