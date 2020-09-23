Most Jamaican students passed CSEC, CAPE exams

Most of the Jamaican students who sat the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) exams in 2020 have received passing grades.

According to the Ministry of Education, 233,723 subject entries were registered, and of the students who sat, 167,469 or 76.5 per cent were awarded grades 1 to 3.

There were 93,093 subject entries for the males with 85,111 being sat. About 74.5 per cent or 63,395 attained passing grades.

Among the females, there were 140,630 subject entries with 133,704 (95.1 per cent) being sat, and 77.8 per cent or 104,074 attaining grades 1 to 3.

The pass rate was much higher among the CAPE subjects.

For CAPE Unit 1, there were 42,431 entries with 39,562 being sat. The pass rate was 92 per cent, as 36,469 achieved grades I to V.

In Unit 2 of CAPE, there were 19,571 entries, with 18,288 being sat. With a slightly higher pass rate of 93 per cent, 17,002 got grades I to V.