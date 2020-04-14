Mother of NBA star dies of coronavirus complications

Jacqueline Cruz, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns, died of coronavirus-related complications on Monday.

“The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing,” the family said in a statement.

“The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met,” the statement said.

On March 25, Towns had said that Cruz was on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.

Karl-Anthony Towns, 24, is a New Jersey native. When he first announced his mother’s illness, he said that both of his parents tested positive for the virus.

He said in a video three weeks ago: “The severity of this disease is real. This disease needs to not be taken lightly. Please protect your family, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing.

“I talked to her when she went there and told her I loved her. Every day I always told her how much I love her. She was telling me things I didn’t want to hear so—I dismissed some things she was saying because it wasn’t something I want to hear. It came to a point where it’s difficult. It’s been very difficult for me and my family, to say the least. She’s the head of our household. She’s the boss.”