Mother of NBA star dies of coronavirus complications

Mother of NBA star dies of coronavirus complicationsTuesday, April 14, 2020
|
Jacqueline Cruz, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns, died of coronavirus-related complications on Monday.
“The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing,” the family said in a statement.
“The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met,” the statement said.
On March 25, Towns had said that Cruz was on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.
Karl-Anthony Towns, 24, is a New Jersey native. When he first announced his mother’s illness, he said that both of his parents tested positive for the virus.
He said in a video three weeks ago: “The severity of this disease is real. This disease needs to not be taken lightly. Please protect your family, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing.
“I talked to her when she went there and told her I loved her. Every day I always told her how much I love her. She was telling me things I didn’t want to hear so—I dismissed some things she was saying because it wasn’t something I want to hear. It came to a point where it’s difficult. It’s been very difficult for me and my family, to say the least. She’s the head of our household. She’s the boss.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy