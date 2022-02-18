Mother of paralysed 16-y-o wants help, stiffer gun penalties

KEDINE Wilson-Blair, the mother of 16-year-old Ne-Sean Blair, who was paralysed almost a year ago on his birthday by a gunman's bullet in New Hall district in Manchester, is beseeching government to implement stiffer penalties as well as proper social intervention programmes for people, particularly youth, who perpetuate gun crimes.

“I am appealing to the Government to do find a solution for young men committing crimes because gun violence is getting out of hand. My son got shot and nothing has come out of it. Do something about these gunmen picking up guns and doing wrong,” she said in reference to stronger penalties for gun crimes.

A family friend, who requested not to be named, lamented that groups that should be safeguarding the rights of children have not come forward to assist young Blair to improve his quality of life. The family friend found issue with a recent post on Twitter by human rights advocate Susan Goffe which took aim at the Jamaica Constabulary Force using the word 'kill' to refer to men taken down in alleged confrontation with the police.

He said, “None of the children advocacy or watchdog groups put in place for when a child is in danger, none of them know the quality of life he is living. None of them have been monitoring the situation after he got shot. His parents are struggling every day to keep a meal on the table. He was a bright spark with great potential and could have been the next prime minister and could have been contributing to Jamaica in a significant way”.

“Just the other day, Goffe was saying that the police should stop using the word kill when they take down gunmen because that sets the tone for the force. She is yet to come and reject the shooting of this young man who is paralysed. There must be a balance in what we advocate for. Are we advocating for the protection of our children or are we advocating for the gunmen who have caused these great pains. This young guy, the only thing he can do now is move his neck, because of the dreaded monster that is out of control.”

On March 30, 2021, Wilson-Blair was at work when she received a call informing her that her son was hit by a stray bullet at a shop near his home. The boy had gone to the shop to purchase a drink. At the shop were three other people, including the shopkeeper and two young adult males. A man, who turned out to be the shooter, entered the shop and order a cigarette and marijuana, but was told by the shopkeeper that there was none.

According to Wilson-Blair, the man then reached for his waistband and pulled out a firearm and began firing at one of the men who were inside the shop. In an attempt to escape, Ne-Sean was hit by a bullet which eventually paralysed him. He went from Mandeville Regional Hospital to the Kingston Public Hospital and then was transferred to the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre in St Andrew. He received care in Kingston and St Andrew for eight months.

On Monday Wilson-Blair told the Jamaica Observer that she and her husband are reeling from the impact of gun violence as their son, once an athletic star and academic powerhouse, is back at baby stage. With the inability to afford a caregiver, Wilson had to quit her job and her husband has had to take turns caring for their son, oftentimes resulting in the loss of income.

“He is home now and while he is at home, I have to be the one doing everything for him. He can't do anything for himself. I cannot work and it is very hard for us. We struggle with it because it is very hard to see him reach 16 going on 17 and getting ready to go further and achieve his goal as a great footballer and then to be brought back to square one,” Wilson-Blair said.

“I have to bathe him, brush his teeth and change his diapers. My son doesn't know when him want to urinate or defecate. I have to always be checking to see. Whenever time he wants to go in the wheelchair, we have to lift him. Even sometimes at nights, as we lay down, we hear him call out 'mommy, daddy, come here'. Either we have to fix his hand, his head or something else. Sometimes we don't know how we do it. It must be God,” she said.

She added: “He has to get medication and do therapy. Therapy costs $5,500 per day. I can only afford three sessions per week. He has in a catheter and whenever time it is blocked, I have to call the doctor to come to our home even at late hours. He is supposed to be in 5th form but he had to repeat 4th form because he missed out a year. We have a shadow, a young lady who writes for him, takes his notes and helps him pertaining to school. I am appealing to the Government for some assistance with my son to help him get back on his feet again and find a solution for young men, because gun violence is getting out of hand.”

People wishing to donate to the cause may do through https://gofund.me/64f7c338. His mother can be reached by cellphone at 876-880-4954.