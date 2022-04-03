Mother of six says market life at Coronation worth it

At stall 868 in Coronation Market, west Kingston, you will find a higgler and a single mother of six – Victoria Riley – who has spent decades selling at the facility to ensure that each of her six children receive an education.

Riley, who is from Kellits, Clarendon, celebrated her 50th birthday on Friday. She told the Jamaica Observer that this is a milestone for her, as it represents a turning point on her journey.

“From where I'm coming from, and to live to see 50 years it means a lot because many people didn't live to see this age,” said Riley.

“I got pregnant with my first child when I was 16 and I had him when I was 17 years of age. I lived with a man for four years and life wasn't pretty, so I went back home to my mom… it was really a rough time,” she said.

Riley explained that two of her children share a father and said the other four have separate fathers.

She said she raised them with little support from their fathers, noting that only the youngest, 11, receives help from his father.

“Raising them without much help, and putting them through school and college was very stressing, but with the help of God I made it,” Riley said.

She said she stays in Coronation Market from Sunday to Friday, and said this has been her routine for over 20 years. Riley said this was her only way of giving her children the opportunities she never had.

“I never get a good education because I got pregnant in school, so I didn't want them to be left out. I try my best to help them achieve whatever goals they want to in life,” she said.

Riley said she still sells in the market as she is preparing for her fifth child, a 19-year-old, to start university this year.

She also said the market has become a second home, but said she had many dangerous encounters there.

“One time I was pregnant and there was a storm. I was in the market and rain fall and wet up mi mattress. I turned it on the other side, but it was too cold, so I flip it back and sleep on the wet part,” she said.

“Sometimes I'm sleeping and I hear gunshots and mi just lay down same way, 'cause what me gonna do?” she added.

But she believes all she endured was worth it because her children have each excelled in their own ways.

Her eldest, Carlton Barrows, 32, is now a research and lab technologist at The University of the West Indies, Mona. Her second child, Claudia O'Connor, 30, who lives in Canada, is an accounting coordinator.

Riley said her third child, Rajeeck O'Connor, 28, is a police officer, and said her fourth, Shanice Bailey, 26, who is a trained practical nurse, works as a higgler in Coronation Market also.

Her two youngest, Victoria Riley, 19, and Rohando Bryan, 11, are still in school.

She expressed that she couldn't deny her children their dreams, even when her eldest and second eldest were in university at the same time.

But she said although her children's fathers were absent, her parents supported her.

“I got help from my mom and my dad, because my mom stayed with them when I come out to work, and my dad always provide food for them to eat and put shelter above their heads,” she said.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Kerry-Ann Witter, a friend of Riley who also works in the market, described Riley as a “good-good friend”.

“I know Victoria for about 13 years, and she is next to a mother to me. Me can run to her for anything and me can tell her anything…she never lead me inna nuh wrong part yet,” she shared.

Witter said Riley has always been expressive about her journey.

“She no just talk, you see it. You see everything, a she stand up fi them when there is no father,” she said.

A man Riley describes as her biggest supporter, Hugh Dennis, 47, said he loves Riley because of who she is.

“She's always been a good person…all the years dealing with me, money, or no money she's there for me. Sometimes she gets miserable pon me but me affi understand. I'll always support her,” he said.

Riley's daughter, Shanice Bailey, who is a trained practical nurse, but who also sells in the market, was teary-eyed when she spoke about her mother.

“All of us are educated. We never rich, but we never short a nothing. Anything that we wanted, especially if it was necessary for school, we get it,” she said.

“Mi mother deh here seven days a week. Sometimes you a wait fi her come home, she no come home 'cause she a ensure she get money fi all a we go school. Sometimes we used to ask her 'mummy, we can go on a trip?' and she start cry before she answer, 'cause she don't have it and she never wah disappoint we,” Bailey added.

Bailey also said her mother was sometimes strict and didn't allow them to go to parties, but said they attended church often. Riley admitted that she has lived her life for her children and said she did what she could to ensure they were well taken care of.

“All of it was worth it, 'cause one day all my goals and my dreams will come true…I hope to see my kids become very successful in life, so me still a hold on,” she said.