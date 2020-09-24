Mother of ‘smoking toddler’ now in police custody

Mother of ‘smoking toddler’ now in police custodyThursday, September 24, 2020
|
The police
are reporting that the mother of a toddler seen smoking and drinking in a video
that went viral recently is now in custody.
She was picked up in Red Ground, Old Harbour, on Thursday morning. The child is said to be in state care.
In the video, the child was seen smoking what appeared to be a cigarette and drinking an alcoholic beverage as he celebrated his birthday. While he was on the only one on camera, voices were heard the background encouraging him to continue.
The matter was brought to the policeâ€™s attention after it was shared online by various people.
A multi-agency investigation is now under way to make further determinations on the matter. The entities involved in the probe are the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) and the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).
