MOTHER'S DAY SURPRISE

Monday, May 10, 2021

Charley Montague surprises his wife Dianna with a gift in Half-Way-Tree on Mother's Day, yesterday. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT