‘Mothers are the cornerstones of our societies’ — Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has paid tribute to Jamaican mothers on this Mother’s Day.

In an address shared to social media, Holness said mothers are the cornerstones of societies, whose sacrifices do not go unnoticed.

Holness said “this Mother’s Day let us take a moment to acknowledge with gratitude the sacrifices our mothers have made for us.”

He also recognised his own mother, wife, fellow Member of Parliament Juliet Holness, and sisters who are “inspirational” maternal figures in his life. “Thank you is woefully insufficient for the passion with which you’ve approached motherhood and the incredible impact you’ve had.”

The Prime Minister also said “A mother’s work is never done, no matter how old her children are; she watches after them with the uncompromising, unconditional love of a mother. I recognise with admiration our Jamaican mothers whose dedication knows no boundaries; your sacrifices do not go unnoticed.”

Further, he acknowledged single and working mothers, and those raising children on their own, calling them a “blessing” to their children and the world.

“May all our mothers feel deeply appreciated and special this Mother’s Day, and may your reward be to see your children grow into exemplary men and women, as the fruits of your labour.”