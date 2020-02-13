Motorists to pay more at the pumps today

Jamaicaâ€™s state-owned refinery, Petrojam,

has advised that motorists should expect to pay more as gas prices have risen

$2.98 effective Thursday, February 13.

According to Petrojam, E-10 87 will now sell for $124.68 per litre; E-10 90 has also increased and will be sold for $127.51.

Automotive diesel oil has gone up by $1.04 and will be sold for $128.15 per litre.

The price of kerosene, costing $3.06 more, is now being sold for $106.24 per litre.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas has dropped marginally by $0.05 to sell for $38.47, while butane will move down by $1.30 to sell for $48.71 per litre.

It is expected that retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.