Motorists to pay more at the pumps today

Motorists to pay more at the pumps todayThursday, February 13, 2020
|
Jamaicaâ€™s state-owned refinery, Petrojam,
has advised that motorists should expect to pay more as gas prices have risen
$2.98 effective Thursday, February 13.
According to Petrojam, E-10 87 will now sell for $124.68 per litre; E-10 90 has also increased and will be sold for $127.51.
Automotive diesel oil has gone up by $1.04 and will be sold for $128.15 per litre.
The price of kerosene, costing $3.06 more, is now being sold for $106.24 per litre.
In the meantime, propane cooking gas has dropped marginally by $0.05 to sell for $38.47, while butane will move down by $1.30 to sell for $48.71 per litre.
It is expected that retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.
