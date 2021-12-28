Mottley calls snap general election

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) — Prime Minister Mia Mottley Monday night announced a snap general election for January 19, next year, more than a year before it is constitutionally due.

In a national broadcast, Mottley, the first woman to head a government here, said that nomination day will be January 3 and that she has advised President Sandra Mason to dissolve Parliament with immediate effect.

In the last general elections held here on May 24, 2018, Mottley led the Barbados Labour Party to a commanding victory over the then ruling Democratic Labour Party, sweeping all 30 seats in the Parliament.

But since then, one of the legislators, Bishop Joseph Atherley, left to become Opposition leader.