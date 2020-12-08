Mount Everest is almost a metre taller

Mount Everest is almost a metre tallerTuesday, December 08, 2020
|
The world’s highest mountain just got
taller.
Mount Everest is officially 0.86 metres higher than previously thought, Nepal and China announced today.
The two nations said the mountain’s new height is 8,848.86 metres, after previously disagreeing on its measurements.
China’s official height was 8,844.43m, which was almost four metres lower than Nepal’s.
Efforts to agree on a height saw officials from both nations work together for the latest measurements.
Mount Everest borders China and Nepal and climbed by mountaineers from both sides.
The nations disagreed on the height as China insisted it be measured from its rock height while Nepal included its snowcap.
Despite the increased height, some geologists think the mountain may have actually lost some of its snow cap due to 7.8 magnitude earthquake which killed 9,000 people in Nepal in 2015.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy