Mount Pleasant join Waterhouse on points in the RSPL

Mount

Pleasant Football Academy joined Waterhouse on points at the top of the Red

Stripe Premier League points standing on Sunday, when they defeated Arnett

Gardens 2-0 at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.

Goals by Cordel Benbow in the 48th minute and Kemar Beckford four minutes into second-half added time enabled the victory for Mount Pleasant, who join Waterhouse on 50 points.

Waterhouse, however, lead the standing on goals scored, as both are also tied on goal difference. They each have a goal difference of 21 with Waterhouse scoring 46 goals and conceding 25, while Mount Pleasant have scored 42 goals and conceded 21.

Waterhouse lost 4-3 to Tivoli Gardens in a goal feast at the Edward Seaga Sports Complex. Tivoli started early with Stephen Barnett scoring in the opening minute and Horatio Morgan scoring the second, two minutes later, before Stephen Barnett carried Tivoli further ahead in the 11th minute.

Captain Keithy Simpson pulled a goal back for Tivoli with a 40th-minute penalty, with Trayvon Reid restoring Tivoli’s three goals cushion in the 48th minute. Waterhouse responded through Denardo Thomas in the 57th minute and Tremaine Stewart in the 73rd.

Meanwhile, a double strike by Rodave Murray in the 11th and 15th minutes enabled Dunbeholden to beat Molynes United 4-2 at Constant Spring.

Zhelano Barnes in the 61st and Demario Phillips three minutes into second-half added time got the other goals for Dunbeholden, while Fakibi Farquharson got Molynes’ goals in the 34th and 45 minutes.

At Mona Bowl, Cavalier flogged UWI 3-0 with goals by Dwayne Atkinson in the first minute and Chevone Marsh in the fifth and sixth minutes.