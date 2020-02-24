Mount Pleasant join Waterhouse on points in the RSPL

Mount Pleasant join Waterhouse on points in the RSPLMonday, February 24, 2020
|
Mount
Pleasant Football Academy joined Waterhouse on points at the top of the Red
Stripe Premier League points standing on Sunday, when they defeated Arnett
Gardens 2-0 at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.
Goals by Cordel Benbow in the 48th minute and Kemar Beckford four minutes into second-half added time enabled the victory for Mount Pleasant, who join Waterhouse on 50 points.
Waterhouse, however, lead the standing on goals scored, as both are also tied on goal difference. They each have a goal difference of 21 with Waterhouse scoring 46 goals and conceding 25, while Mount Pleasant have scored 42 goals and conceded 21.
Waterhouse lost 4-3 to Tivoli Gardens in a goal feast at the Edward Seaga Sports Complex. Tivoli started early with Stephen Barnett scoring in the opening minute and Horatio Morgan scoring the second, two minutes later, before Stephen Barnett carried Tivoli further ahead in the 11th minute.
Captain Keithy Simpson pulled a goal back for Tivoli with a 40th-minute penalty, with Trayvon Reid restoring Tivoli’s three goals cushion in the 48th minute. Waterhouse responded through Denardo Thomas in the 57th minute and Tremaine Stewart in the 73rd.
Meanwhile, a double strike by Rodave Murray in the 11th and 15th minutes enabled Dunbeholden to beat Molynes United 4-2 at Constant Spring.
Zhelano Barnes in the 61st and Demario Phillips three minutes into second-half added time got the other goals for Dunbeholden, while Fakibi Farquharson got Molynes’ goals in the 34th and 45 minutes.
At Mona Bowl, Cavalier flogged UWI 3-0 with goals by Dwayne Atkinson in the first minute and Chevone Marsh in the fifth and sixth minutes.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy