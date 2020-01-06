Mount Pleasant take lead in RSPL

Mount Pleasant Football Academy moved to the top of the Red Stripe Premier League points standing on Sunday when they defeated Vere United 2-0 at Drax Hall Sports Complex in St Ann.

Goals by Cardel Benbow in the 44th minute and Kemar Beckford in the 71st enabled Mount Pleasant to the lead in the points standing ahead of Waterhouse, who battled to a 2-2 draw with UWI at Waterhouse Stadium.

Mount Pleasant are on 40 points, one ahead of Waterhouse with Humble Lion, stopping defending champions Portmore United 2-0 at Spanish Town Prison Oval to take over the third spot.

At Waterhouse Stadium, Colorado Murray netted his 10th goal of the season to give the host the lead in the 18th minute, before Thorn Simpson scored a double in the 59th and 68th minutes for UWI.

Murray then added to his tally when he scored in the 71st minute for Waterhouse to draw the match, as UWI remained second from bottom with 16 points.

At Spanish Town Prison Oval, Portmore started the match on 30 points, the same as Humble Lion, who were ahead on goal difference.

Humble Lion, however, separated themselves on points as goals by Shemar Rhoden in the 29th minute and Shamarie Dallas in the 50th enabled the win.