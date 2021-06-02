Move to beautify Mona Common open lot

A project to beautify an open lot in the informal Mona Common community in St Andrew was embarked on yesterday by National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).

Under the project, the lot is to be transformed into a recreational area and reduce the health risks it now poses to residents.

“For years this area has been an eyesore, in terms of the dumpster that is right there. It overflows very quickly because that's the only place it appears that persons are able to put their garbage. The fact is it's right across from the University [Hospital of the West Indies], so it has health implications as well, in terms of rodents and so on,” Fayval Williams, Member of Parliament for the St Andrew Eastern constituency, told the Jamaica Observer after she helped plant flowers on the lot.

According to Williams, Mona Common residents will eventually enjoy a recreational area that is fenced with a garden and a designated dump site away from the road with recycle bins.

She also said that the authorities have pledged that garbage will be collected regularly.

Garnet Edmondson, interim regional manager at Metropolitan Parks and Markets — one of NSWMA's regional entities — said the project will cost approximately $1 million to complete and, he hopes, will prevent illegal dumping in the area.

“There is a need to [provide] collection points and prevent illegal dumping. It is the belief that a lot of persons dump out of a need or out of bad habit. So, either we are going to put in collection points so we can create an ease of collection or we're going to enforce and educate persons. So all these combinations should see a reduction in the amount of illegal dump sites throughout the region,” Edmondson stated.

He explained that residents were consulted before the project started.

“It is important that every time we go in an area, the first thing we do is to consult with all stakeholders — councillors, member of parliament and the citizens — to make sure that they're on board with what we are doing and they also prescribe what they would like to see their area transform into,” he said.

“The people in the surrounding areas have responded very good... We are trying to promote a clean city, we are trying to instill it in our kids,” he told the Observer.

One resident who was on site assisting with the project and who gave his name only as Dervon, said the project is good for the children in the community.

“Mi feel great enuh, 'cause you done know it deh right across from the school. Mi wouldn't mind if dem coulda just fix up the field an' mek the youth dem can play and we can come out here and enjoy wi self,” he said.