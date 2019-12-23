Moving on up! Politicians bask in dollar appreciation

Moving on up! Politicians bask in dollar appreciationMonday, December 23, 2019
|
With the recent
appreciation of the Jamaican dollar, a number of persons are seeing it as a
result of positive developments in the country’s economy.
On Thursday (Dec. 19), the dollar appreciated against its US counterpart by a massive $3.23 cents in one go, a result garnered by the work of the central bank.
Senator Aubyn Hill took to Twitter to call out the naysayers about the exchange rate by declaring “imagine this! Not a comment anywhere!! MARKET do go UP and Down” while tagging a Jamaica Observer article.
Senator Robert Nesta Morgan also used the Observer article to share his thoughts but only took three letters to make his point “OMG” which we are certain are aimed at the detractors.
Both posts have since drawn a number of responses with some persons exuding optimism while others note that it was just a part of utilizing a floating exchange rate policy.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy