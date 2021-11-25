MP assures Orangefield residents they will have piped water for Christmas

Member of Parliament (MP) for St Catherine North West Hugh Graham has assured residents of the Orangefield community in his constituency that the National Water Commission (NWC) has committed to completing improvement works to their water supply system within four weeks.

The residents, who staged a demonstration on Monday, were invited by the MP to meet with him at the community centre, after they removed roadblocks.

Graham, in a statement yesterday, said he had now been given the assurances by the NWC following the meeting.

He said the NWC has provided a three-point plan leading to the improvement over the next four weeks.

According to Graham, these include the commissioning of a newly dug well to provide 2.5 million gallons of water per day, commissioning of newly installed pumps to ensure water reaches hilly areas and completion of interconnection works.

He said NWC teams are also in the final stages of certification of the electrical systems to facilitate the improved pumping.

Graham welcomed the improvement plan and said he sympathised with the residents who have been patient over a long time with the substandard service from the existing Jericho supply system.

This system has become inadequate due to increased demand. He also condemned the action of people who sought to use the demonstration to create political mischief by falsely spreading that he had refused to meet with the residents.

Graham said this was untrue, explaining that he did not attend the demonstration as COVID-19 protocols, including the wearing of masks and social distancing, were not being observed there and consequently he proposed the meeting at the community centre.

“In addition, it is impossible to have discussions with demonstrators at the scene, and I thought the community centre environment would facilitate our exchanges in a better way,” said Graham.

He added that he was relieved that the NWC had now set out a clear plan and time line for the citizens to get adequate water and declared that he would hold the State entity to its commitments.