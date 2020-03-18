MP calls for release of funds to assist the vulnerable in COVID-19 fight

Member of Parliament for South East St Catherine, Colin Fagan, is calling on the government to release funds to MPs to allow them to support vulnerable persons, especially the elderly in their constituency, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Fagan was speaking to seniors in the community of Cumberland in his constituency during a soft sensitization programme designed to instruct them on how to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

According to Fagan, majority of the MPs would have already used up the full allocation of their Constituency Development Fund (CDF) given the fact that it is the end of the Financial Year. He pointed out that parliamentarians would usually get their first tranche about May.

The major concern is about what will be put in place for those lower-income persons who depend on PATH lunches to feed children since schools have closed. “The children being home will put additional strain on these lower-income families and the government need to address those social ills while it tries to control the runaway corona crisis,” Fagan said.