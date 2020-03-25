MP Colin Fagan urges PM to review April date to release COVID-19 funds

MP Colin Fagan urges PM to review April date to release COVID-19 fundsWednesday, March 25, 2020
|
South East St Catherine MP Colin Fagan is urging the prime minister to immediately release the funds that he announced would be available to MPs to help with the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus.
Fagan had asked for monies to be made available to MPs to help fight the spread of the virus and Prime Minister Andrew Holness had announced that each MP would receive $2 million.
However, those monies would not be available until April and only after the Constituency Development Fund Committee meets. According to Fagan, this is untenable.
“There are many persons with need for food, medicine and sanitizers; they heard the prime minister’s announcement and they think we have it which result in persons putting pressure on their representatives,” he said.
The MP said the fight against the spread of the virus is at a critical point, so to wait until April to bring everyone into the fight is missing an opportunity. “For me personally I am anxious to get the resource so I can do more than what I am able to do,” he said.
He is urging the PM to reconsider the April date and have the CDF Committee meet urgently to address the matter.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy