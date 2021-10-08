MP Crawford appeals for info on Royal Flat murder

MP Crawford appeals for info on Royal Flat murderFriday, October 08, 2021
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Member of Parliament for Manchester Central Rhoda Crawford yesterday asked for the public's assistance and cooperation following the murder of a man in Royal Flat.
This follows an appeal from the Manchester police for help in identifying the murder victim whose body was found at a tyre shop on the Royal Flat main road yesterday morning.
“[It] is very sad [and] disappointing. I want to appeal to those who might have any information to tell all you know to the police. We cannot afford criminals and criminality to take control of our community and our constituency,” Crawford told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.
The police said the body is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) long.
The Mandeville police report that about 6:45 am an employee at the tyre shop discovered the man lying on a bed in a room adjoining the shop and summoned the police.
The police said the body had what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Detectives are asking anyone who may be able to assist in identifying the body to contact the Mandeville Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-962-2832 , police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
— Kasey Williams
