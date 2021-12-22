MP Rhoda Crawford calls on police to investigate viral gun video

MANDEVILLE, Manchester – Member of Parliament for Manchester Central Rhoda Moy Crawford says she has forwarded a video to the police, which shows a man dressed in her campaign shirt and cap brandishing what appears to be a firearm.

The video went viral on social media last weekend and has spurred outrage and debate online.

Crawford told her audience at the launch of a Wi-Fi hot spot initiated through the Universal Service Fund (USF) in Bombay, Monday that she does not condone criminality.

“I do not support criminality and criminality of any sort must not be tolerated in our country and in this constituency,” said the MP, a representative of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Efforts to get a comment from the Manchester police were unsuccessful.

Crawford made a special appeal to those who recorded and initially circulated the video to contact the police.

She added that the offence of illegal possession of firearm “must be dealt with the harshest possible penalties under the laws of Jamaica”.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, unhappy with the high number of gun crimes, recently called for higher penalties for persons caught.

“Anyone found with a gun [that is illegal] should start with the death penalty,” he said while addressing the JLP's recent annual conference.

“That's how strongly I feel about it...that's how serious we should treat it,” he added.

— Kasey Williams