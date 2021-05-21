PHOTO: MP supports road safety

Friday, May 21, 2021

Manchester Central Member of Parliament Rhoda Moy Crawford shows her support for the UN Global Road Safety Week campaign for a 30 kph speed limit in built-up areas. The National Road Safety Council has appealed to Jamaican parliamentarians to support their efforts to reduce fatalities on the roads.

