MPs being urged to get tested after house marshall gets positive COVID-19 result

MPs being urged to get tested after house marshall gets positive COVID-19 resultTuesday, October 06, 2020
|
Members of
Parliament in Jamaica are being urged to undergo COVID-19 testing after news
broke that the house marshall had contracted the virus.
The Marshall, Captain Wayne Blake, tested positive just days after interacting with the members of the House of Representatives during the September 29 sitting of Parliament.
He had distributed a number of parliamentary plates for vehicles during that session, and as such had come in contact with a number of persons.
The MPs, many of whom are over 60, are being urged to get tested for the virus since the elderly are in the high-risk group.
It is expected that Parliament will still be held on Tuesday with several important issues to be addressed, including the start of the school year.
