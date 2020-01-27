Nakers, I stuttered: MSNBC reporter denies saying N-word while covering Kobe Bryantâ€™s passing

Nakers, I stuttered: MSNBC reporter denies saying N-word while covering Kobe Bryantâ€™s passingMonday, January 27, 2020
An MSNBC reporter on Sunday (Jan 26)Â denied allegations that she used the N-word while reporting on the death of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant.
Allison Morris was on air discussing Bryantâ€™s importance to the Los Angeles Lakers when it is alleged thatÂ she uttered the racial slur.
â€œIt seems like he was just the kind of athlete, the kind of star that was perfectly cast on the Los Angeles,â€ said Morris prior to the alleged use of the N-word.
Clips of the live newscast, shared online, sent social media users into a frenzy, with many calling for the American cable television to fire Morris. Morris immediately took to Twitter to explain herself, noting that she had stuttered on air and apologized for the confusion.
The reporterâ€™s tweet, which was aimed at clarifying what had happened, was not well received by some on Twitter, who went on to further bash Morris for lying.
