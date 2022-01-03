Much healing to be done, say Maroon women in joint statement

THE women of the maroons of Jamaica have called for recognition of their rights as indigenous people and said much healing of the rifts and divisions now has to be done.

In a joint statement issued on New Year's Eve, the Maroon Indigenous Women's Circle noted that January “is the time well known for many many moons as a remembrance, honouring and celebrating of Maroon history globally, regionally and locally by every nation and people”.

But noticeably missing from the joint statement were the Leeward Maroons of Accompong and Flagstaff.

Asked by the Jamaica Observer why this was so, Gaamaa Gloria “Mama G” Simms, paramount chief/queen of the Maroons of the Diaspora and Jamaica and founder of the Maroon Indigenous Women's Circle, would only say:

“We can assure you that both these towns have seats in this assembly, and we look forward to them signing at a future date.”

The Accompong Maroons, in particular, have been plagued with leadership conflicts during last year.

Following is the full text of the joint statement.

The Yamaye (Jamaica) Council of Indigenous Leaders (YCOIL), formerly known as the Maroon Secretariat, is a collective of diverse leaders who represent indigenous communities in Jamaica.

It is composed of the Maroon Indigenous Women's Circle, Moore Town Maroons, Scott's Hall Maroons, Charles Town Maroons and Yamaye Guani Taino People of Jamaica. We are hereby issuing a public notice to the Jamaican people re: the rights of indigenous peoples of Jamaica.

As indigenous peoples we have distinct and historical connections and lived experiences on these lands, our ancestral home. We represent sovereign and self-determined peoples and communities throughout Jamaica.

Our ancestors have made major historic contributions for centuries on these, our sacred lands which we call Yamaye/ Yamayeka/ Jamaica and [which] are home to many of our Jamaican relatives. This is reflected in the Jamaican motto “Out of Many One People”.

As indigenous leaders we honour our communities and peoples. We operate on, and are guided by, indigenous principles of respect, reciprocity, relationships, and humility.

We are honourable people who share a commitment to equity, justice, and peace. Our ancestors fully recognised our rights as indigenous peoples, and it is due to their resilience and guidance that our communities continue to assert our historical rootedness and govern ourselves in these contemporary times.

We strongly affirm our rights, our unique histories, our cultures, and our lands as distinct peoples. The United Nations “Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples” also affirms these fundamental truths and principles as our collective rights, which must be acknowledged, recognised, respected, protected, and promoted.

The legacy of the profound history of colonisation on our lands remains today, and there is much healing to be done.

We, as leaders, continue to honour our ancestors and remain committed to advancing, sustaining, and reaffirming the indigenous rights of our communities.

We call on the Jamaican people to work to engage in mutually beneficial, meaningful dialogue and constructive action, leading to truth telling, sharing and reconciliation grounded in the (First Peoples) Taino philosophy of Heketiwa - We Are One.

Co-signed by:

• Maroon Indigenous Women's Circle — Gaamang Gloria “Mama G” Simms

• Colonel, Moore Town Maroons — Wallace Sterling

• Colonel, Charles Town Maroons — Marcia Douglas

• Colonel, Scott's Hall Maroons — Lloyd Lattibeaudiere

• Yamaye Guani Chief/Kasike — Kalaan Nibonrix Kaiman (Robert Pairman)