Muddy lessons

PORT MARIA, St Mary — Face-to-face classes have been suspended indefinitely at Port Maria Primary School as administrators ponder the cumbersome task of clearing classrooms and the school compound of silt and debris dumped there Tuesday morning by flood waters.

“It is extremely devastating for us because the entire compound is covered in mud. All the classrooms on the lower floor are flooded and filled with mud as well. We have lost a number of our records; they are all covered in mud and water,” Principal Carla Ruddock said moments after students were evacuated.

Firefighters were called in to evacuate students and staff marooned at the school by flood waters, which also transformed most of the parish capital into a raging river.

When the Jamaica Observer arrived at the school after the water subsided Tuesday afternoon, teachers seen exiting the compound in two motor cars said they were too distraught to speak with the press.

Guidance Counsellor Denmark McQueen, along with grade two supervisor Damion Wilks, trudged through the murky waters with some items they managed to salvage.

The principal, in an outfit soiled by her hands-on approach, was clueless as to when face-to-face classes would resume.

“Based on what I am seeing now, I definitely cannot give a time frame, because I am yet to fully assess the extent of the damage and ascertain what we need to do to get things back to normal... In terms of how we are going to go about getting ourselves back up where the face-to-face engagement is concerned, it will take a whole lot of cleaning and engagement of community persons and other stakeholders,” said Ruddock.

Half of the school's 892 students were engaged in online classes up to the time of the flooding, Ruddock disclosed. Approximately 100 students were on the school premises when flood waters started gushing in.

“Not a lot of students showed up [for face-to-face classes] Tuesday because it had been raining in the area since Monday night. Based on where some of our students live, they hesitate before they come out, once they see rain. They have to be sure that everything is above board before they venture out. So the population turning up Tuesday morning wasn't large,” the principal further explained.

Ruddock noted that this was not the first time the school was being flooded.

“In terms of the level of mud and water on the school compound, it is the first time that we have had it like this. The last time it came near to this was in 2012; this is the worst so far.”

Ruddock also told the Observer that although stakeholders have assessed the drainage system at the school, no definitive plan has been proposed to lessen the impact of flooding on the school premises.

“Various persons, from different sections of the society, visited the compound in the past; they have done assessments but in terms of getting a final feedback or plan of action as to what will obtain, that is still pending,” said Ruddock.

In the meantime, residents pointed to a clogged drain at the entrance to the school, and blamed this for much of the flooding there and at other properties along Stennett Street.

Chairman of the St Mary Municipal Corporation Richard Creary shared the sentiment that the flooding is partly attributable to the inadequacy of the drainage system near the primary school.

He said the State-owned National Works Agency is the entity responsible for drains in the parish capital.