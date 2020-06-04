Multi-billion dollar airport developments coming for Jamaica

Jamaica’s Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, says airport development projects will be undertaken as part of an initiative to improve and expand Jamaica’s aviation industry.

“We are steering forward with new airport developments, including upgrading of the Lionel Densham Airport (St Elizabeth) under a reverse public-private partnership (PPP) to the tune of approximately $103 million. There are also plans to acquire, through lease, the Holland Bamboo airstrip (St Elizabeth) for… rehabilitation and reactivation,” he said.

Minister Montague was opening the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 2.

Turning to the development of the Norman Manley International Airport, (NMIA) Minister Montague said that the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ), is scheduled to complete some projects already contracted, even while operators of the facility, PAC Kingston Airport Limited (PACKAL) implements capital works totalling US$200 million, including runway expansion .

“However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have agreed to postpone the start-up date,” he told the House.

NMIA, for the first time last year, was certified as an aerodrome operator by the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA). The Aerodrome Operator Certificate (AOC), dated October 4, 2019, expires on October 3, 2020.

As it relates to Sangster International Airport (SIA), Montague informed that MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ), which operates the airport, commenced a US$70-million 24-month runway extension and shoreline protection project in January 2020.