Multimillion-dollar renovation at Sandals Royal Bahamian

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) has embarked on a multimillion-dollar renovation of its Sandals Royal Bahamian resort and offshore Island in Nassau that the company says will represent its profile for the future.

Set to reopen and welcome guests on January 27, 2022, the resort is an indication of the company's firm commitment to the development of Caribbean tourism.

“The new Sandals Royal Bahamian will be a representation of the Sandals of the future. We are bringing fresh, innovative concepts to what has always been one of our most beautiful resorts in one of the most beautiful islands in the region,” said SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart who recently led a delegation of Bahamian Government officials, including Prime Minister Phillip Davis, on a tour of the project.

“This massive refurbishment will include new dining experiences, luxurious accommodations like new swim-up suites and villas and more. It is going to be the talk of the town and we are beyond excited to welcome our first guests in just a few months,” Stewart said.

“Twenty-six years ago, our family's love affair with The Bahamas began and we have never looked back. As we enter our 40th anniversary year we are proud of our Sandals Bahamian family and all our achievements together. Our commitment to investing in Caribbean tourism remains firm and we cannot wait to unveil the other projects in the pipeline,” added Stewart, who is also executive chairman of the Jamaica Observer.

Sandals said that a total of 404 rooms will grace the resort, including luxurious swim-up river suites, new and upgraded Bahamian villas and a brand new Coconut Grove Beach Club — a unique reimagining of the Bahamian luxury experience.

“The extensive renovations and rebranding will also see the introduction of several new Five Star Global Gourmet dining experiences including the introduction of three gourmet food trucks. These include Coco Queen, which will offer Bahamian fusion cuisine including locally-inspired tacos and fresh seafood; Sweets N' Tings, serving up grab and go treats and coffee beverages; and Bahama Mamma Mia, which promises to delight guests with Italian classics by the water,” the company explained.

Butch's Island ChopHouse, a fine dining steakhouse, named after late Sandals founder Gordon “Butch” Stewart, will also join the culinary offerings along with a new French restaurant concept, La Plume.

Sandals also said that the popular Cricketers Pub is being refreshed and will reopen as The Queen's Pearl. Additionally, the resort will see the introduction of Kanoo, which will serve up delectable pan-Caribbean cuisine.