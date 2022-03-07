Multimillion-dollar repairs for Farm Pen to Georges Plain roadway in Westmoreland

Multimillion-dollar repairs for Farm Pen to Georges Plain roadway in WestmorelandMonday, March 07, 2022
A $44-million road rehabilitation project is now underway on the Farm Pen to Georges Plain roadway in Westmoreland. The roadway is being repaired by the National Works Agency (NWA), under its Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme.
The Farm Pen to Georges Plain roadway is located on the Gooden's River to Glasgow corridor, and links the town of Savanna-la-Mar to the neighbouring communities of Frome, Town Head and Grange Hill. Additionally, the corridor serves as a link to the neighbouring parish of Hanover.
Community relations officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts says the project is now in the preliminary stages and involves the rehabilitation of sections of the roadway. The works will include significant drainage improvement, as well as the reshaping and asphalting of the targeted sections.
The project, which commenced in late February, is expected to be completed by August 2022.
In the meantime, work is now in high gear on the Prospect to Bath Mountain roadway in the parish, where the NWA is currently undertaking a major effort to upgrade the corridor. The project, which commenced in January 2022, involves significant improvement to the drainage features on the roadway, reshaping and laying asphaltic concrete. This project is on track to be completed by the end of March 2022.
