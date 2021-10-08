Multimillion-dollar road rehabilitation progressing smoothly in Manchester

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Work on three major road rehabilitation projects in central Manchester, with a combined value of $169 million, is reportedly progressing smoothly.

Almost six weeks ago minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with responsibility for works, Everald Warmington, announced the allocation of $60 million for three roads, $80 million for the Greater Mandeville Traffic Management System and $29 million for drainage work in Mandeville.

Member of Parliament for Manchester Central Rhoda Crawford told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that paving was being done in Royal Flat.

“We started [on] Wednesday beyond the [Royal Flat] square. We are right now exiting the square and going as far back down as Russell Place. This is part of the $60-million contract and this leg of the corridor is the Royal Flat to Old England. Once we are finished with the major rehabilitation, we are going to move from here straight across to New Hall into Richmond and then end in Belritiro,” said Crawford.

She added that work will continue on another leg of the project following the completion of pipe laying by the National Water Commission (NWC).

“We intend also to return to the Knockpatrick leg — Mandeville to Rudd's Corner — so those who are wondering what's happening. We had to pause the work along that corridor, because there are some major pipe-laying activities going on there now… As soon as that is finished, we are going to go [continue work there]. After that we are moving to the Williamsfield to Cumberland corridor in the Bellefield Division,” added Crawford.

She said stakeholders last week had a meeting to discuss the $80-million Greater Mandeville Traffic Management System

“… That project is ready and about to start, but before we get to that one, what we are going to be doing is the drain along Ward Avenue. The stakeholders met last week. There is just one letter that we are waiting on from one of the properties that the drain will be going through that's Scotiabank, so the NWA team has already written the letter and we are waiting for the reply, as soon as that is settled — the no objection letter — then we are going to be dealing with the drain system,” Crawford said.