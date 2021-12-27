Munro College Class of '83 adopts school's nurse's station

REPRESENTATIVES of the Munro College Class of '83 recently presented the school's headmaster Mark Smith and school nurse Jessica Goulbourne with a gift package of medical supplies for the school clinic, with a promise of more to come, and continued assistance.

This donation represented the first phase of the rehabilitation of the Munro College nurse's station, as the Class of '83 has formally agreed to adopt the nurse's station as a special project, and so further supplies, including vital signs monitors, will be sourced in the new year.

Out of concern about the medical capacity of Munro College to manage the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, and in anticipation of possible additional waves and variants of the virus in the future, members of the Munro College Class of '83 approached the Munro College Old Boy's Association (MCOBA) to ascertain from the school what assistance was needed in this regard.

After consultation with school nurse Jessica Goulbourne, Munro College Smith provided MCOBA President Victor Tomlinson with a wish list, which he passed on to the group.

The Class of '83 is one of the Munro College old boys batches with a vibrant WhatsApp group connecting batch members across the world, and with coordination from Raymond Farquharson in New York and Victor Simpson in Kingston, donations were collected from several members of the batch within a matter of weeks and the needed supplies, worth close to $400,000, promptly sourced from the Three Angels Pharmacy in Mandeville, who kindly provided a significant discount on the purchase.

The supplies obtained included a portable oxygen tank, oxygen masks, oxygen regulators, fingertip pulse oximeters, an oxygen concentrator, deionized water, and a blood pressure monitor.