Munro College suspends classes after 21 students, 2 teachers get COVID-19

Munro College suspends classes after 21 students, 2 teachers get COVID-19Monday, February 15, 2021
|
Face-to-face classes at Munro College in St Elizabeth, Jamaica have been halted following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the institution.
The Ministry of Education yesterday said 21 students and two teachers tested positive for the virus following tests between January 18 and February 12.
“Contact has already been made with the parents of students affected and the health ministry will be in touch with all students and staff who were in contact with the affected persons,” read a statement from the ministry.
A deep cleaning exercise and a virtual psychosocial session will commence today.
Virtual classes will to resume after the mid-term break.
