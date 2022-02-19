Murder prompts call for expansion of JamaiacEye

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Friday's brazen daylight murder of a man at a shopping plaza here has prompted the renewal of a call by Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janet Silvera for increased JamaicaEye surveillance in this parish.

The murdered man, Champai Magarth Reid of Coral Gardens, is said to be the son of Canute Reid, also known as Roy, who was shot dead nearly nine years ago on Gloucester Avenue in Montego Bay by gunmen who robbed him of his licensed firearm. He was sitting in his bus when he was approached by three men, one of whom disarmed him of his gun and shot him. He later died at hospital.

On Friday police reported that some time after 11:00 am Champai Reid was walking in the plaza when he was shot by gunmen. He was taken to Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The murder led to an interruption of business on the complex.

“... The business community is willing to fund their own cameras... modern cameras that can help with crime fighting. We are awaiting the JamaicaEye people to come and speak to us and see how best the business community can help to reduce even those crimes that we are not able to see by putting in modern cameras that can help with crime fighting,” Silvera told the Jamaica Observer.

She said Friday's gun attack could have led to the injury or death of other individuals in the shopping plaza.

“Where it happened put so many other people's lives in jeopardy. Crime is coming closer and closer to regular persons who are not involved in crime. Any innocent person who was doing business in that district could have been shot and that is why we have to find a way — as a business community, and as a city — to come together in what I call collective security and help to reduce crime in the parish of St James,” Silvera said.

“The police cannot do it alone, they cannot be everywhere so they need the eyes and the ears of the community. And so, the onus is going to be on us as well to ensure that we help to solve what is happening around us because we cannot continue to live like this,” she added.

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang had said recently that JamaicaEye, which is already extensive in Montego Bay, now needs to be hooked up with the commercial sector. He said that will be done later this year.