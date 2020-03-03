Murders on the rise in Jamaica

Murders on the rise in JamaicaTuesday, March 03, 2020
Jamaica has recorded a 12 per cent increase in murders for this year as compared with the same period last year, according to figures released by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).
It said that 233 cases of homicide were recorded between January 1 and February 29 this year as compared to 209 during the same period last year.
The figures show that the St Andrew South Police Division, which is under a State of Emergency (SOE), recorded 28 murders, the highest for the two-month period, followed by St Andrew North with 27, St Catherine South with 22 and Clarendon 20.
In addition, 104 illegal guns and 14,000 rounds of ammunition were seized during the first two months of this year.
The figures also show reductions in all other major crimes such as shootings, rape, aggravated assault, robbery, break-ins and larceny.
Last year, Jamaica recorded 1, 329 murders.
