Nicholas Murray (second left) co-founder, Wake Network Canada, and Pauline Terrie Smith (centre) of Wake Jamaica present Professor Colin Gyles (second right), acting president, University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica with a gift of “Jamaica Pearl” mushrooms.
Occasion was a recent stakeholders' briefing at the university's Papine, St Andrew, campus to discuss plans for a partnership project to foster economic regeneration across urban downtown communities through mushroom cultivation for food security.
Looking on are project partners Dr Elizabeth Johnson (left), Inter-American Institute for Corporation on Agriculture representative in Jamaica; and Dr Patricia Green, programme manager in the Built Environment programme Faculty of The Built Environment, UTech.
